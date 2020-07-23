City of Ozark discussing face-covering ordinance

OZARK, Mo. – The City of Ozark released a statement Thursday saying the Board of Alderman will discuss a face-covering ordinance at its next public meeting.

The Board of Alderman and Mayor Rick Gardner are encouraging the public to give input at the Public Regular Session on August 3, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Online access to this meeting will be available for viewing and public feedback will be gathered from a social media survey.

Mayor Gardner and the Board of Aldermen will have a special Board meeting on zoom in advance of public comment to allow the Board to have an open discussion prior to considering a formal bill/ordinance related to face coverings.

This meeting will be the first time the Aldermen have publicly addressed this topic so there is no formal bill or ordinance yet developed for public comment.