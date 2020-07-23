Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

City of Ozark discussing face-covering ordinance

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Ozark logo_1499762722853.jpg

OZARK, Mo. – The City of Ozark released a statement Thursday saying the Board of Alderman will discuss a face-covering ordinance at its next public meeting.

The Board of Alderman and Mayor Rick Gardner are encouraging the public to give input at the Public Regular Session on August 3, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Online access to this meeting will be available for viewing and public feedback will be gathered from a social media survey.

Mayor Gardner and the Board of Aldermen will have a special Board meeting on zoom in advance of public comment to allow the Board to have an open discussion prior to considering a formal bill/ordinance related to face coverings.

This meeting will be the first time the Aldermen have publicly addressed this topic so there is no formal bill or ordinance yet developed for public comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties