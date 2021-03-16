City of Forsyth, Missouri, lifts masking mandate

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORSYTH, Mo.– The city of Forsyth lifted its masking mandate Monday, March 15. The board o alderman made the decision based on the decrease of positive COVID-19 cases in Taney County.

The city said in a Facebook post-Taney County’s 7-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been less than 10% since the end of January. Earlier this month, that number went down to around 2%.

“I feel, and most of this board feels that it is now time to leave it to the individual and to the individual businesses,” said Kelly Dougherty, mayor of Forsyth.

The City continues to recommend individuals and businesses follow the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.