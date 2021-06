FORSYTH, Mo. — The City of Forsyth has issued a boil order for its residents that will last through Tuesday, June 8.

The boil order comes after a major leak was discovered on Saturday, June 5, and has the potential to cause water-borne illness.

A boil water order is issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to public water systems when a threat to public health exists or is likely to exist, that boiling the water will remedy it.