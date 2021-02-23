City of Everton, Missouri issues a boil water advisory

EVERTON, Mo.– The city of Everton, Missouri issued a water boil advisory at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break and all water for the duration of repairing the line will be shut off.

According to Everton’s city clerk, Jammie Nichols, the city hopes to have the water back on “in a few hours.”

Residents of Everton should let their water boil for three minutes before use and shouldn’t use ice made from the ice maker during the boil order.

This is a developing story.