City of Everton issues boil advisory

EVERTON, Mo. — The city of Everton has issued a Boil Advisory for its residents.

On Saturday, July 3, a driver hit a fire hydrant leading to concerns with the city’s water system.

The crash caused a loss in water pressure, which could allow contamination to enter the distribution system or household plumbing. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until water sample results indicate that no contamination is present.

Anyone served by the affected public water system should observe the following precautions:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes before use for cooking or drinking. •

Disinfect food contact surfaces (dishes) by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

Continue boiling all water that is to be used for cooking or drinking until the cause of the contamination has been found and corrected.

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

For information, call Everton City Hall at (417) 535-4000 or contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at

(417) 891-4300.