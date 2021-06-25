City of Branson Water Distribution will conduct a water main repair

BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson Water Distribution crew will be closing a portion of West Hensley Street between South Third Street and South Second Street.

Crews are set to begin the repair Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In conjunction with this project the water in the area, affecting approximately 25 properties, is anticipated to be shut off between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in this area.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the City of Branson Utilities Department at 417-243-2740.