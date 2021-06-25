City of Branson Water Distribution will conduct a water main repair

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rev Steve Heather KOLR

BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson Water Distribution crew will be closing a portion of West Hensley Street between South Third Street and South Second Street.

Crews are set to begin the repair Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In conjunction with this project the water in the area, affecting approximately 25 properties, is anticipated to be shut off between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in this area.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the City of Branson Utilities Department at 417-243-2740.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now