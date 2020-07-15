City leaders create “masks required” signs for businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have created “masks required” signs for businesses to post on their front doors.

According to a Facebook post from the city, there are three designs to choose from, and you can download them on the City of Springfield website.

The Springfield City Council passed a masking ordinance late Monday night. The vote was 8-0-1 with Councilwoman Phyllis Ferguson abstaining from the vote.

The masking ordinance goes into effect Thursday, July 16 and lasts until October 14, unless changes are made.

Here are some other facts of the ordinance:

Everyone over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face-covering when in public spaces in the city limits of Springfield.

Exemptions for those with health, breathing or hearing impaired problems

Recommended that businesses place signs of mask requirement at entry areas

Fine of $100 for those who fail to comply

The City of Springfield has a FAQ page on their website with more details and how to report violators and other areas where you do not have to wear a mask.