City Council discussed several bills at Monday night’s meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Healthcare workers say getting the younger generation vaccinated against COVID-19 is an important step in the vaccine rollout. However, some people are making a profit off of people who are hesitant about receiving the vaccine.

"Unfortunately there are some companies out there that are putting out fake information about COVID-19 cures, COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 preventatives," said Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of Springfield Better Business Bureau.