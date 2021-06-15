City Council discussed several bills at Monday night’s meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Council had several things to discuss at Monday’s meeting.
Council approved the annexation of the land at 5505 West Sunshine which is on the far southwest side of Springfield. Twenty-five acres have been added to the Springfield city limits.
Also, City Council discussed several bills at Monday’s meeting:
- A 7th zoning district in Springfield could be created and it’s to accommodate the new Grant Avenue Parkway Pedestrian Project. Rezoning 72.33 acres adjacent to Grant Avenue between College and Catalpa Street would be added to the district.
- City Council is considering removing the time restriction on special tax bills to allow the tax lien to stay in place until the bill is paid in full instead of expiring after 10 years.
- Another bill discussed was approving a $434,000 Cares Act grant for the Park Board.