City Council approves Regional Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several issues were discussed by the Springfield City Council Monday, Jan. 11, including the $128,000 Regional Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

City Council approved the grant which is funded through DHSS to aid the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) with the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

SGCHD will work with local health officials and health care organizations to help distribute the vaccine in each regional county that includes at-risk communities for COVID-19.

City Council also approved a $163,000 bid for the Sidewalk Connection to Galloway Trail Project. The project would connect Greenwood Street to Lone Pine Avenue.

City Manager Jason Gage updated the council on the sheltering for the homeless population during cold weather. Gage stated the city is working on a proposal with the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness to increase the amount of resources for safe, warm shelters.

Other highlights from the meeting include:

