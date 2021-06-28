City Council approves new police union contract and SPD recruitment plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council voted to approve a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiated between the City and Springfield Police Officers’ Association.

The new CBA goes into effect July 1, 2021, and will last until June 30, 2023. The CBA includes increases to officer pay and benefits and comes with a 3.5% pay increase. The most significant increase is to the police officer starting pay, which is being raised to $46,009 ($22.12/hr) from $40,497 ($19.47/hr).

Recruits will now be paid $19.90 per hour while attending the police academy.

“This contract was a collaborative effort between the City of Springfield and the Springfield Police Officers Association prioritized to address our recruitment and staffing shortage. Currently, we are understaffed and filling those positions is a priority for the safety of our city and our police officers. We look forward to ongoing engagement with the City Council and members of the community to find ways to better compensate officers with over 5 years of experience because retaining professional officers is just as critical as hiring new ones. We are proud of this City and commit to protecting everyone to the best of our ability.” Andy Zinke president of SPOA

A retention program is also being added and under the program, each new police officer will be eligible for up to $5,000 after five years of service.

Click here for more information on the SPD recruitment plan.

The City council also approved funding to send a small group of city members to Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, June 29. The group will look at ways to get more people to buy and renovate homes in low-income neighborhoods.

A $35,000 grant will help provide reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine to “underserved” areas in Springfield.