City Council approved budget for a slate of improvement projects in the Commerical Street Historic District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council approved a budget adjustment allocating a total of $655,000 to support a slate of improvement projects in the Commercial Street Historic District.
According to public input received at the annual Commerical Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) public meeting in June City staff recommended the council allocate $290,000 of TIF funding and an additional $365,000 from pre3vious budgeted Public Works funds as cost-sharing to complete the following projects:
Directional Signage – $5,000
The City’s sign shop will produce and install street signage to help direct citizens and visitors from surrounding roadways to the historic district and public parking lots. Staff expects to install signage later this fall.
Public Parking Improvements – $595,000
Two public parking lots located at Pacific Street and Campbell Avenue and Pacific Street and Robberson Avenue will be redesigned, including new pavement, lighting, landscaping, and irrigation improvements through a cost-share split between TIF funding and Public Works funds. Public Works anticipates the design of both parking lots to be under development this winter. Construction in early Summer.
Public Art – $40,000
Funding to purchase or commission two public art pieces and sponsor two temporary pieces for multiple years. City staff will work alongside C-Street stakeholders this fall to begin developing an Art Collection Plan for the district to help guide the future art selection process. The two temporary rotating pieces will be facilitated through Sculpture Walk Springfield.
Footbridge Plaza Schematic Design – $15,000
Funding to develop a schematic design for upgrades to the Footbridge Plaza to consider hard surfaces, landscaping, lighting, and sound system installation. Construction is currently unfunded.