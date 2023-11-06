SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight, Springfield’s City Council took up a debate about millions of dollars for improvements across the city, including money to complete upgrades at Hammons Field.

One of the major grants discussed tonight includes nearly $4 million from Missouri general revenue funds to support maintenance and improvements at the stadium. That grant was accepted 7-0.

The council also heard an amendment to the Springfield land development code that would require businesses planning to sell alcohol to notify property owners and residents living within 200 feet they are applying for a liquor license.

“It’s likely that an owner doesn’t live within 200 feet of the business applying for a package liquor license when homeowner occupancy in the neighborhoods is less than 42%,” said Councilwoman Monica Horton. “This works if the majority of occupants are homeowners.”

Two additional bills were passed that collectively changed the budget for the Public Works Department, giving them $157,000 for a carbon reduction program.