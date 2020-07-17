Citizens Memorial Hospital restricts visitation at all long-term care facilities due to pandemic

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Citizens Memorial Hospital is canceling all outdoor and open window visits, citing the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri.

According to CMH, closed window visits are still available and family and friends are encouraged to use technology, such as Skype or FaceTime, to stay in touch with their loved ones.

“We are closely monitoring the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the area. For the health and safety of our residents and staff, we feel it is necessary to suspend visitation until the rate of positive COVID-19 cases decreases in our area communities,” said Beverly Derrickson, CMH Foundation chief operating officer. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. We will continue to provide updates on our social media pages.”

The visitation restrictions go into effect on July 17.