Citizens Memorial Hospital hosted Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BOLIVAR, Mo.– Citizens Memorial Hospital held one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations clinics in Missouri with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday, March 6.

The hospital received 1,000 doses of the vaccine Tuesday, March 2, and distributed them to five locations in the Ozarks:

Bolivar (400 doses)

Ash Grove (150 doses)

Buffalo (150 doses)

El Dorado Springs (150 doses)

Stockton (150 doses).

“This is the first public opportunity for people in our region to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” says Mariah Hollabaugh, system pharmacy director at CMH. “Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible to protect them from severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Adding this new vaccine to our toolbox means more people can get vaccinated. This is a great opportunity for the public to receive one shot and be vaccinated.”

The state will allow the vaccination of individuals in Phase 1B-Tier 3 starting March 15. Click here for additional information about vaccine eligibility