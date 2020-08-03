Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Citizens Memorial Health announces no new cases of COVID-19 among employees, residents

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation announced some good results from recent mass COVID-19 testing events at two of its long-term care facilities.

No new positive cases of coronavirus among employees and no residents infected with the virus.

This is after Colonial Springs Healthcare Center completed their fourth week of testing and Lake Stockton completed their first week of testing July 31.

Colonial Springs previously reported that four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and Lake Stockton reported one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

