Church host drive-through dinner in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One radio station teamed up with Victory Mission for a drive-through dinner at a local church.

Chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans were on the menu as well as no-bake cookie dough for dessert.

Stephanie Jenkins from “The Wind” radio station helped organize the dinner.

“This is for anyone and everyone,” said Jenkins. “You don’t have to have a Valentine, you can come by yourself. We just feel like with the state of everything that’s going on right now, that people need to know that they are loved and they are seen.”

The group had 300 meals to pass out and said they would stay outside until they were all gone.