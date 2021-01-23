Church delivers over 80 tons of food to non-profits across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivered more than 80 tons of food to non-profits throughout the Ozarks.

The food was distributed between six local organizations, and one of those was “Least of These”.

“Least of These” executive director Kristy Carter said last year the food pantry gave away more than 2 million pounds of food. Double the amount given away just the year before.

“Since Covid has happened, we’re seeing a lot of middle-class families who are finding themselves in situational poverty,” said Carter. “And so they are trying to wade through the system and trying to find their way to figure out where they can get the resources they need. “

Other organizations that received food donations: