Christian County reports two new community spread COVID-19 cases

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department confirmed two new community spread COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 21.

According to the health department, both cases were told to isolate at home. Close contacts of the individuals were told to quarantine as well.

“Due to the newest cases being community spread, the health department would like to remind residents to interact within the environment carefully,” the health department said. “All residents should practice social distancing while out in public areas, wear a face mask or other face coverings if social distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid crowded areas or large gatherings.”

The health department asks those were are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and seek medical attention.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Christian County is now 40, with 35 confirmed and five probable, according to the health department. Currently, nine active cases are being followed.