Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Christian County Health Department announces second COVID-19 related death

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced a second individual to die of COVID-19 related causes on Wednesday, August 19.

The victim was a male in his late 60s with reports of underlying health conditions.

The Health Department says Christian County has a total of 523 COVID-19 cases with 197 of them being active cases. During the month of August, the Health Department has received 229 new cases.

Residents are asked to wear a mask in public. The Health Department offers its condolences to the loved ones of the victim.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: · Fever or chills · Cough · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing · Fatigue · Muscle or body aches · Headache · New loss of taste or smell · Sore throat · Congestion or runny nose

Courtesy of the Christian County Health Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties