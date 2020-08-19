Christian County Health Department announces second COVID-19 related death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced a second individual to die of COVID-19 related causes on Wednesday, August 19.

The victim was a male in his late 60s with reports of underlying health conditions.

The Health Department says Christian County has a total of 523 COVID-19 cases with 197 of them being active cases. During the month of August, the Health Department has received 229 new cases.

Residents are asked to wear a mask in public. The Health Department offers its condolences to the loved ones of the victim.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: · Fever or chills · Cough · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing · Fatigue · Muscle or body aches · Headache · New loss of taste or smell · Sore throat · Congestion or runny nose