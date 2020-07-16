Christian County Health Department announces COVID-19 community exposures

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced several new community exposures on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Investigators say the individuals visited these locations while infectious with COVID-19:
- Friday, July 3: O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa from 12:00-1:00 p.m. and from 3:00-4:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: US ballpark in Ozark. No specific time provided.
- Sunday, July 5: The Bridge Church in Nixa from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Monday, July 6: US ballpark in Ozark. No specific time provided.
- Monday, July 6: Casey’s in Nixa (1306 W. Mt. Vernon St.) at 10:30 a.m.
- Friday, July 10: Ozark Chevrolet at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone who was at these locations during the times listed is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the Health Department. Those people do not need to self-quarantine, but should monitor symptoms, and seek medical care if symptoms develop.