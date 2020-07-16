Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Christian County Health Department announces COVID-19 community exposures

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced several new community exposures on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Investigators say the individuals visited these locations while infectious with COVID-19:

  • Friday, July 3: O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa from 12:00-1:00 p.m. and from 3:00-4:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 3: US ballpark in Ozark. No specific time provided.
  • Sunday, July 5: The Bridge Church in Nixa from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Monday, July 6: US ballpark in Ozark. No specific time provided.
  • Monday, July 6: Casey’s in Nixa (1306 W. Mt. Vernon St.) at 10:30 a.m.
  • Friday, July 10: Ozark Chevrolet at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone who was at these locations during the times listed is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the Health Department. Those people do not need to self-quarantine, but should monitor symptoms, and seek medical care if symptoms develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties