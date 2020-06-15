Christian County COVID-19 cases rise to 35

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department reported the county now has 35 positive cases of COVID-19 as of June 14.

According to the health department, the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 is not linked to other previous cases, however the individual traveled to another state prior to becoming symptomatic.

“While it is a potential that this is a travel-related case, there is also a potential that the newest case was community spread,” the health department said.

The individual is currently being quarantined at home and is being monitored by the health department.

“During the contact investigation, investigators did not identify any potential exposures within the community, so the risk of transmission to the general public in relation to the latest case is low at this time,” the health department said.

According to the health department, of the 35 cases in Christian County, 31 cases are confirmed and four are probable cases. They are currently monitoring five active cases.

The health department says there have been no deaths reported in the county.