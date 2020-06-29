Christian County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 28.

According to the health department, two of the cases are community spread and the third is still under investigation.

“All three individuals have been instructed to quarantine at home until they meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for release,” the health department said. “Close contacts of each case have been identified and instructed to quarantine at home as well.”

The health department says the total number of cases in the county is now up to 50, with 44 confirmed cases and six probable cases, with 15 active cases being monitored.