Child killed, another injured during Kansas City, Kansas standoff

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two children were shot during a standoff in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday, and one of those children later died from their injuries, officials say.

Investigators said a gunman accused of shooting a woman at Welborn Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday morning left the park in an SUV. Several hours later investigators found the SUV parked at an apartment complex near North 55th Street and Everett Ave.

The man barricaded himself inside an apartment at the complex and refused to surrender, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“As officers approached the house, that’s when three gunshots were heard by the officers responding,” Ltc. Robert Gunja, with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Gunja said officers found a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old with gunshot injuries when they entered the apartment. The 7-year-old girl has since died from those injuries.

Investigators said the suspect killed himself before officers entered the apartment.

The woman who was shot at Welborn Park is hospitalized with serious injuries, and investigators said she might not survive. The victim’s name has not been released, but police believe she is in her late 20s.

Investigators have not said if the gunman and the three victims are related, or how they may know each other.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated with information as it becomes available.