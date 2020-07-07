Child at CoxHealth childcare facility tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A child has tested positive for COVID-19 who attended Cox Learning Center South in Springfield.
The child was not showing symptoms while at the center but has become ill after last their last visit to the Learning Center, which was on June 29, 2020.
Parents and guardians of other children have been notified to monitor their symptoms.
Any child and staff members who may have potentially been exposed are in quarantine until July 14, 2020, to prevent a possible spread of the disease.
No other confirmed cases have been linked to this exposure date.