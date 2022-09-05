MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed in a car crash after the vehicle he was in overturned in Morgan County.

Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy on Route W Saturday when the vehicle left the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The 3-year-old was not properly restrained in a child seat and was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. Lunnin and the 7-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention