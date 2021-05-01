Chiefs use modest number of draft picks to address big holes

An image of Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey is displayed on a screen after a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs made the most of their modest number of draft picks by filling the biggest holes remaining on their roster.

With their first two picks, both in the second round, they grabbed Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey. They added Florida State pass rusher Joshua Kaindoh in the fourth and Duke tight end Noah Gray and Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell in the fifth.

They also used their first-round pick as part of a trade package with Baltimore earlier in the week that landed them two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown.