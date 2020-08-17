Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22% at Arrowhead; tickets go on sale next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will start the season by reducing Arrowhead Stadium’s capacity to 22% for at least the first three games.

The decision is part of guidelines the Chiefs announced Monday that were approved by the National Football League, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City’s health director and EMS director.

On Monday, Aug. 24, single game tickets for the first three games will go on sale to season ticket members only. Season ticket members will be contacted directly via email with additional details.

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of up to six people. Fans must attend with known guests in their pod.

Then, if any tickets are left over after season ticket members purchase, Jackson County residents will have an opportunity to buy seats. After that, the general public will have a chance to buy tickets.

If applicable, purchase dates for Jackson County residents and the general public will be announced at a later time.

As the season goes on, the Chiefs said they will work with local officials and public health experts to determine if they can change crowd capacity at Arrowhead Stadium or not.

The team will release ticket purchase dates for future games as the season progresses, but the same process — season ticket members, then Jackson County residents, then the general public — will apply, the Chiefs said.

Changes coming to Arrowhead

Fans who score tickets to watch the defending Super Bowl champions will see a lot of changes besides the capacity limit around Arrowhead.

Face masks will be required at all times, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.

For those who attend one of the first three home games, the Chiefs will be distributing a commemorative mask.

One of the biggest changes is that Arrowhead Stadium is going completely cashless this season. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will also be accepted.

The team has also introduced Chiefs Pay, a payment platform within the Chiefs app, which will debut this season. It’s a partnership with the company Tappit. Chiefs fans are already required to use the Chiefs app to access their game tickets.

Parking will also be cashless this season. Fans will have to purchase parking passes in advance on the Chiefs website.

All parking will be general (red) parking, and it only be open to ticket holders. Guests will get a recommended parking entry gate based on their seats to minimize contact with others, and cars will be parked every other spot.

Tailgating will still be allowed, but fans are expected to stay in the area behind their vehicle to maintain proper physical distancing. The team is also asking fans to wear masks while tailgating.

A tailgate-free zone will be provided for fans who prefer that option.

Arrowhead Stadium will be broken up into zones to eliminate crossover and minimize exposure. Guests will be required to enter the stadium via a specific gate based on their seat.

All bags — including clear bags, which were previously approved — are now prohibited. This is a change to minimize the security screening process.

Smoking, including vaping, will not be allowed inside the stadium. Spitting of any kind, whether it’s tobacco or sunflower seeds, is also banned this season.

The stadium will have enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures for every home game. All staff members will be required to go through a health screening before entering the stadium and will also wear personal protective equipment.

Fans will see new physical distancing measures and hand sanitizing stations throughout Arrowhead, as well.

There will also be some changes at concession stands. Beyond going cashless, concessions will see more kiosk ordering and order pickup areas to make the process faster.

Pre-packaged or wrapped items will be available at all locations, including condiments. Drinks will come with lids or caps, and refills will not be available.