Chiefs prepare to take on Chargers at new LA stadium without fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new SoFi Stadium in the LA suburbs had an estimated cost of $5 billion. This Sunday the Chargers will get their first taste of hosting a game in this magnificent stadium with no audience. Meaning the Kansas City Chiefs, who got accustomed to limited capacity, will now get accustomed to no capacity.

“It’s definitely going to be different. We had talked about it going into the season that we have to bring your own energy and going out there and executing at a high level,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “You have to be able to change various snap counts, vary audibles and that’s stuff that we’ve always done but you just have to pay attention and really go into the details. At the end of the day you just got to go out there and play the football that you’ve always played.”

“Yes, it’s hard to go out there without fans out there, but at the same time, you have to help feed off each other and we’re creating that energy and we’ve been together for three years together so we just go out there and have fun and enjoy ourselves,” said Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

“I’m just out there doing what I love, so, playing football, I love to be playing football out there with my teammates so, it’s not big deal,” Chiefs rooking cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said.

What is a big deal is the Chargers defensive line Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and crew wrecked havoc against the Bengals.

“They’re fully loaded up front. They have a great scheme and then they’ve got real good players and listen, Bosa’s one of the best players in the national football league,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“The DBs, they have a couple of all pro guys and so, they have a really good defense they have a really good scheme and we have to do our best job of being within our self and finding ways to put points on the board,” Mahomes said.

Now the challenge is trying to get more explosive plays or was it the best game Mahomes may have played last Thursday.