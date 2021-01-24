Chiefs fans rush to get AFC Championship gear at Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Kansas City Chiefs are officially going to Super Bowl LV after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans celebrated the team’s victory by purchasing AFC Championship gear at Academy in Springfield.

Even though it wasn’t quite as busy as last year, there was still a steady flow of people coming to get their AFC championship gear.

If you remember from last year, Academy had Chiefs AFC Championship merchandise and gear ready to go and that’s exactly what the sports store did this year.

Academy opened it’s doors on Sunday just so Chiefs fans can get their gear and celebrate the Chiefs claiming the AFC Championship for the second year in a row.

“Basically just like last year, everything comes to us and it’s all packed up and ready to go,” said Dan Montgomery, Academy Sports hardlines manager. “It can be really busy. We’ve got some extra staff scheduled for tonight. We’ve learned every year how we need to do things and what our staffing needs to look like and I think with that experience every year we’re getting better prepared.”

Academy is located on West El Camino Alto Street and will open on Jan. 25 at 8 a.m.