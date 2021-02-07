Chiefs fans reaction to the tough loss of Super Bowl LV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many Kansas City Chiefs fans were hopeful the team would pull off another Super Bowl win this year.

At 5:30 p.m., fans at Coyotes Adobe Cafe had high energy as they cheered on the Chiefs, hopeful the team would bring home their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

This year there were not as many fans at the cafe because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The night manager said last year there were 750 people while this year the cafe could only host a little over 100.

At halftime, the high energy from the fans started to drop. The Chiefs didn’t make a single touchdown, and the Buccaneers had already scored twice.

“I watched all the pregame shows,” said Donna Skaggs, a Chiefs fan. “Every minute of it. Just got ready, got decorated, talked to all my family on the East coast.”

“Coming into Coyotes, enjoying the wings, enjoy the food, enjoy the fun, and enjoy the sports,” said Daniel Anderson, a Buccaneers fan.

Other Chiefs fans said they had a great night anyway and that Super Bowl Sunday is always fun. They also said star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave it his all and look forward to next year.