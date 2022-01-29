SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many people paid a visit to the Springfield HyVee Saturday looking for Chiefs gear and other essentials for the big game Sunday.

“My ticker actually ran out of numbers,” Meat Manager Ryan Tarrence said. “We have seen so many people coming through today. I think everybody is really excited to see the Chiefs kind of push on and keep going forward. With this weather we have this weekend, there’s really no better combination than firing up the grill and watching some football.”

HyVee also made special Chiefs themed cupcakes, cakes, and cookies. Some even were decorated to look like Patrick Mahomes. HyVee said it made around 200 to 250 cupcakes on Saturday. It plans to make the same amount or more for Sunday.

“My plans for tomorrow is to watch the Chiefs beat the Bengals,” Springfield resident Vicki Lamb said “We are going to go. We’re going to tailgate. We’re in the seventh row of the Chiefs end zone. We go all the time because we’re season ticket holders.”

Lamb has been a Chiefs Fan since 1995.

“I was never into football,” Lamb said. “I moved to California and it became kind of a connection for me and my brother. He’s been a [Chiefs] season ticket holder since 1989.”

Lamb plans on leaving Springfield just after 6 a.m. Sunday to get to Arrowhead Stadium. She plans on grilling hamburgers and brats before the game. HyVee said it has plenty of meat for those who are looking to get out and grill Sunday.

“I’d say some of our best deals right now we have are on pork,” Tarrence said. “We have our America and Butterfly chops, and an eight ounce pork chop at three for five dollars. We do flash sales all day on the weekends, so if you come in at the right time, you might catch one of our flash sales.”

Other fans say they’re watching the game from home.

“We have new neighbors who are very gracious to invite us over to watch the Chiefs games,” Springfield resident Robert Chandler said. “It’s been really nice to get to know them better. We just have a lot of fun sitting there, watching the game and talking about it.”

Chandler has been a Chiefs fan since 1975. Both Chandler and Lamb are hoping the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t care who they would play,” Chandler said. “The Super Bowl will be great.”

“We hope it’s another 49ers and Chiefs game,” Lamb said. “We are also rooting for our 49ers. We like them too. We want our Chiefs there, but we want to play the 49ers.”

Kick-off for the AFC Championship game starts at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday.