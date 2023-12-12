BRANSON, Mo. — Chick-Fil-A is opening a second location on Branson’s Highway 76.

The Chick-fil-A on the strip is scheduled to open Dec. 14 for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday.

According to a release, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support Ozarks Food Harvest (a Feeding America partner food bank) to celebrate the new restaurant’s opening.

According to a release, the new restaurant will add about 110 jobs to the Branson community.