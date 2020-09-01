“Cheers for Children:” month-long fundraising event begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — September is hunger action month, which is a call out for people to help those in need.

Ozarks Food Harvest serves 28 counties in the Ozarks.

One of the group’s largest programs is its weekend backpack progam.

Which works to ensure kids don’t go hungry over the weekend when they don’t have access to school breakfast and lunch.

Jordan Browning works for the non-profit and says they’ve partnered with some local restaurants for a month-long fundraising event called “Cheers for Children”

One dollar from every featured drink will go towards supporting this program.

Participating bars include:

Inner Circle Vodka Bar

Lindberg’s Tavern

417 Tap House

Sweet Boys

Golden Girl Rum Club

Cherry Picker

The Royal

Whiskey Tango

Gailey’s

Mud Lounge

Best of Luck Beer Hall in partnership with Four by 4 Brewing Co.

$1 of every special drink order will go towards Ozarks Food Harvest’s Weekend Backpack Program.

Browning says the event not only helps kids in need but also supports restaurants that might have been impacted by COVID-19.

“I think we can all see that restaurants are struggling through this period of how do they adapt to COVID-19,” Browning said. “So yeah it’s a great cross-promotion of not only are we helping feed those kiddos who might be struggling through this time but also those restaurants that may be struggling through this time trying to adapt to how they can still get customers and still stay open. It’s a great benefit for everyone involved.”

Browning says monetary donations are the best way to support the group as it can take one dollar and turn it into ten dollars worth of food for families.

If you’re interested in the event of click here to go to the Facebook event for more detail.