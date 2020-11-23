CHEER THEM ON: Send a holiday card to a healthcare hero in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s been an exceptionally challenging year for people across the world. And sometimes, because of the longevity and global influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can forget we have neighbors working day-in and day-out to save lives.

That’s why, this year, KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox are asking for some help in encouraging our local healthcare workers.

The process is easy. Just follow these steps:

Grab a holiday card the next time you’re at the store. Then write a special message, thanking or encouraging our local healthcare workers. Then ship it to KOLR10 Studios and we’ll take care of the rest.

Make sure to send your card to the following address by December 11, 2020.