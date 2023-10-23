SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman who was involved in a crash with a Springfield police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The crash happened in May 2023. A probable cause statement said Savannah Rae Aucoin of Springfield was southbound and approaching the intersection of Glenstone Avenue and Sunshine Streets when she hit a westbound Springfield Police Department vehicle.

The police car was running its emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

Aucoin told SPD she heard the sirens, but thought they were coming from behind her and continued south.

While Aucoin was not injured and denied any drug or alcohol use, the probable cause statement said police observed she “…had multiple indicators of impairment during the walk and turn and one leg stand tests.”

Police searched Aucoin and her vehicle and found both drugs and drug paraphernalia. Aucoin agreed to provide a blood sample, and lab results showed multiple drugs in her blood, including alprazolam, oxycodone, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl and desproprionyl fentanyl.

Aucoin’s hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

The officer driving the police vehicle suffered minor injuries due to the crash.