Changes to voting in August and November 2020, deadline to register for August election is July 8

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– Voting in August and November this year will undoubtedly be different. A new law has made it possible for Missourians to opt-out of casting your ballot in-person in 2020.

Governor Mike Parson signed a bill in June making all Missourians eligible to vote by mail in the August 4th and November 3rd elections this year.

But unless you fall into a list of categories showing you are at risk for contracting COVID-19, voters will need to have their ballot notarized under the new law.

Here’s a guide from the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition that breaks down the options for voters who do not wish to cast their ballots in person:

But in order to vote in any capacity, you must register if you haven’t already.

Folks in Greene County have until Wednesday, July 8th, to register to be eligible for the August General Primary Election on Tuesday, August 4th.

Voters can register or update their voter registration record, in person, at the County Clerk’s office in the Historic Courthouse at 940 North Boonville, Room 113, or any of the local Springfield-Greene County Library branches, throughout Greene County.

Mail-in registrations will also be accepted if they are postmarked by Wednesday, July 8th and can be found here: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=9615

When registering to vote, residents should be sure to bring along an acceptable form of identification, such as a valid driver’s license, current utility bill, or bank statement.

Greene County Clerk Shane Shoeller tells KOLR 10 News the clerk’s office typically predicts voter turnout based on those who register for an absentee ballot, but this year, it’s more difficult to gauge.

Since more people are expected to vote by absentee or mail in a ballot due to COVID-19, Shoeller says a rise in absentee ballots doesn’t mean there will be a rise in in-person voting in August and November.

