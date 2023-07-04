MONETT, Mo. — Fourth of July celebrations are well underway in across the Ozarks, including in Monett, Rockaway Beach and Springfield.

In Monett, carnival games and rides were set up this afternoon for visitors to enjoy into the night before the fireworks start after dark.

People in Rockaway Beach enjoyed face painting, a patriotic pageant and food vendors earlier today, and are waiting for the fireworks show to begin later tonight.

“Oh my goodness, the Fourth of July’s about family, it’s about patriotism, food, music, all of those different things,” said Jim Harriger, Rockaway Beach mayor.

In Springfield, the Midtown neighborhood held its annual old-fashioned Fourth of July parade, where onlookers saw antique cars and all kinds of floats.

“It’s wonderful because there’s so many different people from different communities and everybody coming together because the Fourth of July is celebrating our independence,” said Sonja Shipman, a parade volunteer.

The Dickerson Park Zoo offered free admission to veterans, active military and their families. There were plenty of others visiting the zoo for the holiday.