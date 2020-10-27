Cedar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 18-year-old

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

This photo is courtesy of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Make It Count

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Paige Walker was last seen by her dad in the Stockton area on Oct. 23 driving a black 2007 Chevy extended cab pickup.

The pickup has dents on both sides of the bed and possibly expired tags, according to the Facebook post.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office believes she stopped in Nevada, Missouri to pick up belongings at her former residence after leaving Stockton.

If you have any information call Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now