Cedar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 18-year-old

This photo is courtesy of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Paige Walker was last seen by her dad in the Stockton area on Oct. 23 driving a black 2007 Chevy extended cab pickup.

The pickup has dents on both sides of the bed and possibly expired tags, according to the Facebook post.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office believes she stopped in Nevada, Missouri to pick up belongings at her former residence after leaving Stockton.

If you have any information call Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133.