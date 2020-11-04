Cedar County Sheriff’s office capture escapee

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that escapee Christian Myers was arrested without incident Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020, in Lamar, Missouri.

Myers escaped while he was taken to a hospital on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now