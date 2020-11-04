Cedar County Sheriff’s office capture escapee

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that escapee Christian Myers was arrested without incident Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020, in Lamar, Missouri.
Myers escaped while he was taken to a hospital on Nov. 3.
by: Bryce Derrickson
