Cedar County inmate escapes from custody when transported to hospital

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – The Cedar County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a prisoner who escaped from custody tonight in El Dorado Springs.

Sheriff James McCrary said Christian Myers escaped while he was being taken to a hospital for care.

Myers was being held on charges of burglary and stealing. He is described as being in his 20s, 6’1″ and weighing 160 pounds.

He was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit bearing the words “Cedar County Jail” on it.

Anyone who sees the man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (417) 276-5133.