CDC updates testing guidelines saying people exposed to COVID-19 may not need to be tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID-19 testing guidelines.

Before August 24th, the CDC recommended everyone who has been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 should be tested.

As of Monday, the new guidelines say, if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one.

The CDC also says:

A negative test does not mean you will not develop an infection from the close contact or contract an infection later.

You should monitor yourself for symptoms. If you develop symptoms, you should evaluate yourself under the considerations set forth above.

You should strictly adhere to CDC mitigation protocols, especially if you are interacting with a vulnerable individual. You should adhere to CDC guidelines to protect vulnerable individuals with whom you live.

CNN reports, the CDC made the changes as a result of pressure from the Trump Administration.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says there are possible explanations like there aren’t enough testing or testing should be prioritized for people with symptoms. However, we cannot confirm this as the CDC didn’t offer a reason.

The Health Department said that people in contact with a COVID-19 positive case will still be tested here in Greene County.