CDC coming to Springfield to review current public health measures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday the CDC will be visiting Springfield this weekend.

According to a press release, the CDC will be in Missouri to assist local schools and public health officials in reviewing current public health measures and support efforts to provide a safe school environment.

“From the beginning, we have stressed the importance of keeping our students in school not only for their education but also for their safety, health, and well-being,” Governor Parson said. “Schools that consistently implement mitigation strategies remain among the safest places for students, which is why we have continually encouraged schools to put these strategies in place.”

Parson says this effort will build on the state’s knowledge of the impacts of mitigation strategies such as mask mandates implemented at the local school level and the impact these strategies have on secondary transmission of COVID-19.

“Education is an important component of good public health, especially for those foundational younger years. We know this generation of children has experienced unprecedented interruption to traditional education delivery, and we need to do everything we can to help these kids succeed,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard. “This study will provide valuable evidence to understand how we can set them up for success and prevent disease spread. Springfield has been a key player in establishing the evidence of the value of masking, and we hope this study will further advance our scientific understanding.”