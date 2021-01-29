CDC says suicide rate rising in younger population, how to spot the signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A 60% jump in suicides between the ages of 10-24 is an alarming jump within ten years. It will be a while before the data of 2020 will be available, but according to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death for that age group in 2017. Local health workers have seen an uptick in those rates among the young this past year, and cause for concern continues to grow.

13-year-old Jake Johnston of Nixa was pure joy to those that knew him. He was always concerned with others and wanted to make them as happy as possible, says his mom Amy Johnston.

“The day that he died he text me saying, ‘I hope your day gets better, mom’.

It was a shock when word began to spread that Jake had taken his own life. There were no big signs that his mom noticed, “He always wanted to be a part of my day and maybe toward the end.”

Burrell Behavioral Health’s Amy Hill says it is the little things parents need to notice, “We’re really looking for a change in behavior. If you notice things seem to be completely different, don’t hesitate to talk about that. Ask them to engage, to engage them in conversation about their feelings.”

Along with change of behavior, parents need to be aware of:

Change in emotional behavior

Loss of energy

Crying

Statements of hopelessness

Sleeping too much

Any dangerous or risk-taking behavior

Parents are often concerned with social media. According to 4Jake Co-Founder Karen Perry, it’s ok to snoop, “Parents should be looking through their history, text messages, you don’t want it to be a violation of their trust, you just want them to be safe.

If you are concerned about your tween or teen, it is ok to reach out for help. “Don’t be afraid to say, ya know what, I think this is beyond us right now. Let’s get a third party involved to see if we can make this better,” says Hill.

Reaching out to a school counselor is a great place to start. Burrell Behavioral Health works in relationship with over 30 schools across the Ozarks. You can also call Burrell directly at 417-761-500. #4Jake is also a new foundation set up in honor of Jake Johnston that is providing mental health resources through social media.