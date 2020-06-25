Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

CDC adds three new coronavirus symptoms to list

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea appear to have been quietly added to the list of possible symptoms.

The health agency’s list also includes fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and muscle or body aches, along with others.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and most people experience them within two to 14 days following exposure.

More than 2.3 million Americans have been diagnosed with the virus, and infection numbers are growing in several states.

Coronavirus 300x250

