CBCO wraps up “Drive to Save Lives” Blood Drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks wrapped up its “Drive to Save Lives” Blood Drive.

The grand prize? The organization gave away a car to one of its long time blood donors.

Mary Lara of Green Forrest, Arkansas, won a 2020 Nissan Kicks.

Since December, the blood donors at CBCO were automatically entered to win the car, and finalists were drawn every week.

“We did not struggle nearly as much we usually do through the holiday season,” said Anthony Robert, executive director of CBCO. “We had a pretty ample supply on the shelves. You know, every now and then it drops a little, but through this campaign, it really made a difference for our community.”

CBCO is always accepting new donors, and you can go to the organization’s website to make an appointment.