CBCO hosting 16th annual Bleed Red Blood Drive this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A critical blood shortage continues across the Ozarks with more than 8,000 donations lost since the pandemic began back in March.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hopes its 16th annual Bleed Red Blood Drive will help build back up its reserves.

All donors this week will get two tickets to a 2021 Springfield Cardinals game, along with a t-shirt and some other giveaways.

Chris Pilgrim with CBCO says the Bleed Red Blood Drive is the largest blood drive in the US that involves a minor league sports team.

“The Bleed Red Blood Drive is the most popular blood drive that we have and we see the most people,” Pilgrim said. “Now it’s changed a little bit this year, instead of a two-day event we’re going an entire week so we can maintain social distancing.”

The drive kicks off Monday, July 6 and goes through Friday, July 10.

CBCO strongly encourages you to make an appointment if you plan to give this week.

You can do that online at CBCO.org/bleedred.