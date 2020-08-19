CBCO asks recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is asking area residents who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma which will be used to treat acute and active cases of the virus.

CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals. To date, hundreds of plasma treatments have been administered in Ozark area hospitals, with many positive reports of its effectiveness.

Media representative Chris Pilgrim says the center is only receiving about half the amount it needs to keep local hospitals stocked.

Since the need for this lifesaving treatment is starting to outpace the supply, a weekly drawing will take place that will award one convalescent plasma donor from the previous week a $500.00 VISA gift card.

Pilgrim says it’s a simple process that typically takes about an hour and a half. To be eligible, you must have been symptom-free for at least 14, and meet the other general requirements for donating blood.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Recovered patients develop antibodies in their blood that work against the virus. Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection. To date, hundreds of plasma treatments have been administered in the Ozarks area hospitals, with many positive reports of its effectiveness. Many more donations are needed to help build a reliable stockpile of CCP to help in the future.

“Our area hospitals are seeing the tremendous healing effects of convalescent plasma transfusions, and the treatment has become a key weapon in fighting off coronavirus,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “But area usage is higher now than the amounts we are able to provide. There are hundreds of now healthy individuals who have recovered from coronavirus. Those people have a unique calling right now. Their plasma can have a positive effect on the most severely ill patients.”

Potential CCP donors are asked to contact CBCO directly at 417-227-5301 to see if they are eligible.