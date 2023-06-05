CASSVILLE, Mo. — The man accused of stabbing and killing an Exeter, Missouri man appeared in court Monday morning.

Richard Randolph, 30, of Cassville, was arraigned in Barry County court. He pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Cassville police allege that Randolph killed Andey Hunter, 40, on Saturday night. According to authorities, a young man arrived at the Barry County Sheriff’s Office that same night, stating that he had been chased away from the scene of a stabbing. Officers immediately responded to the Miller Storage Units on Old Highway 37. That’s where they found Hunter, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Randolph continues to be held without bond. He will be back in court later this week for a bond hearing.