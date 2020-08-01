Carthage Police investigating homicide, suspect at large

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Quality Inn on South Hazel.

One victim was shot and taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Carthage Police Department.

The suspect, 29-year-old Lane Stephens, was last seen on South Garrison where a woman reported he stole her vehicle at knifepoint.

Carthage Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Stephens’ whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.