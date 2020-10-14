Carthage Police Department conducting homicide investigation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department are investigating a homicide after finding a dead man in an alley on Oct. 13, 2020, according to a Facebook post by the Police Department.

Around 8:54 p.m. police received a call regarding gunshots being heard in the 100 block of North Garrison.

The Police Department reports that when officers arrived they found a 30-year-old deceased man.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police believe this to be an isolated incident, according to the Facebook post.

This is a developing story.